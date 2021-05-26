ANL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.09%)
UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan today

  • The UNGA president will deliver a talk on the "Importance of Multilateralism"
  • FO said his visit will lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the UN in international affairs
Aisha Mahmood 26 May 2021

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir will be visiting Pakistan today on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

This will be Bozkir's second visit to Pakistan. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Bozkir, the first Turkish citizen to be elected as UNGA president, will have detailed talks with the FM and will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda. The president-elect of the 75th session of UNGA will also deliver a talk on the “Importance of Multilateralism", the FO said.

FO added that the UNGA president's visit would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the UN in international affairs.

"Pakistan remains committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realization of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development; promotion and protection of human rights; peaceful settlement of international disputes; and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," FO added.

During his meeting with the UNGA president in New York, the FM had also briefed him on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in South Asia.

