ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (4.35%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.3%)
PRL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.24%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.6%)
UNITY 45.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.94%)
WTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.61%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 67.73 (1.35%)
BR30 26,433 Increased By ▲ 424.53 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,780 Increased By ▲ 479.65 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,117 Increased By ▲ 219.11 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic

  • AstraZeneca and Novavax did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters 26 May 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it may decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic, if a company has not already begun discussions.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

Novavax Inc has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorization for its COVID-19 shot in the United States, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.

Canadian drug developer Medicago said it was in discussions with the FDA for an EUA for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline treatment.

AstraZeneca also has discussed plans for its COVID-19 vaccine with US officials. However, the Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that it was considering skipping US emergency-use authorization and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot.

AstraZeneca and Novavax did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AstraZeneca Moderna Pfizer Novavax US Food and Drug Administration GlaxoSmithKline

US FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters