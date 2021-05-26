Partly Facetious: The dominant hen in Punjab PA

“So Chaudhary Nisar went a calling and there was no one in the Punjab Assembly but ‘them’ chickens.”

“The rooster was out of Lahore!”

“I know The Khan was in Islamabad…”

“I wasn’t referring to The Khan and…and…wait…I would like to draw your attention to the following proverb: when there is no rooster, the morning will still start.”

“Not in the Islamic Republic!”

“OK, so what about the proverb rooster today, feather duster tomorrow.”

“Our roosters have not heard of that one…and know the proverb in a hen coop the rooster is the king of the castle.”

“Take that back – it’s a sexist comment…”

“I am talking biology my friend – a strong and healthy rooster is at the top of the pecking order as the leader of the flock and in his absence the most dominant hen will take the rooster’s place – a bird that is strong willed and keeps the rest of the flock in order, breaking up fights and caring for the hens…”

“Hmmm, somehow The Buzz doesn’t come to mind!”

“So who is the dominant hen in the Punjab Assembly?”

“There was a time when I would have said Aleem Khan, but not any more… Then of course there is Khusro Bakhtiar’s brother – I mean I don’t know of any other two brothers who have found favour with The Khan and continue to hold portfolios in spite of their love of sugar……”

“Let them wreck their teeth with their sweet tooth anyway there are also the Khattaks and the…”

“Right, so who is the dominant hen in Punjab do you think?”

“I can’t believe you don’t know?”

“I mean normally one would reckon it’s the wife of the chief minister but The Buzz’s wife has never ever been seen, not even when he went with the Prime Minister for Umra and…….”

“Silly, it’s Firdous Ashiq Awan and for your information she is not only the dominant hen in Punjab but also in the centre as she always mentions the prime minister in her eulogies…”

“I guess so, but speaking of Chaudhary Nisar there was a time when he was the….he closest one can come to being a rooster without the party leadership…”

“Like Shehbaz Sharif…”

“If Maryam Nawaz has her way she will be the rooster and Uncle Number One will remain a not so dominant hen while…”

“Roosters are at the top of the pecking order – hyena females are larger than the males and are dominant and…”

“Don’t think Maryam would like that comparison.”

“That, sadly, is the ground reality.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021