New York cotton
26 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 82.60 83.53 82.40 82.75 13:05 - -0.07 11796 82.82
May 25
Oct'21 83.83 84.54 83.83 84.06 08:43 - 0.31 11 83.75
May 25
Dec'21 83.29 83.82 82.79 83.12 13:05 - -0.17 5487 83.29
May 25
=================================================================================
