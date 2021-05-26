New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= Jul'21 82.60 83.53 82.40 82.75 13:05 - -0.07 11796 82.82 May 25 Oct'21 83.83 84.54 83.83 84.06 08:43 - 0.31 11 83.75 May 25 Dec'21 83.29 83.82 82.79 83.12 13:05 - -0.17 5487 83.29 May 25 =================================================================================