ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore ekes out gain as China warning keeps markets on edge

Reuters 26 May 2021

MANILA: Iron ore futures in Asia inched higher on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of losses, but moved within tight ranges as China’s warning against hoarding and speculation kept market participants cautious.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning session 0.8percent higher at 1,066.50 yuan ($166.36) a tonne.

The most-liquid June contract for the steelmaking ingredient on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.8percent at $183.95 a tonne by 0338 GMT.

Dalian iron ore dropped to its weakest in nearly six weeks on Monday, while the most active SGX contract hit a four-week low, after Chinese government watchdogs warned industrial metals companies to maintain “normal market order”.

Chinese market regulators have also enforced more stringent trading limits for iron ore and steel products on the Dalian and Shanghai commodity exchanges.

“Increased commodity futures market oversight by Chinese government agencies should keep a lid on further speculative rallies for the time being,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

On Tuesday, China’s state planner said it would strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, making plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in the prices of items such as iron ore, copper and corn.

Spot iron ore prices in top steel producer China have also dropped, with the benchmark 62 percent grade trading at $192.50 a tonne on Monday, down 17percent from last week’s record $232.50, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2percent, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.2percent.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore miner iron ore export

Iron ore ekes out gain as China warning keeps markets on edge

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.