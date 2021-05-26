Three killed, five hurt in coach-truck collision

PESHAWAR: At least three people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries after a speeding passenger coach collided with a truck on the Peshawar Motorway near Swabi district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to details, the coach was travelling to Mardan from Rawalpindi and reportedly over speed was the major cause of this horrific accident.

The passenger coach crashed into the truck as it was not able to control its speed, killing three who were hailed from Charsadda and Mardan.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The injured passengers have been moved to the Mardan Medical Complex.

A day earlier, at least four persons were killed and seven other sustained injuries when a car skidded off the road due to over-speeding and came to wrong track due to which it collided with four motorcycles at the Ring Road in Peshawar.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was so severe that four persons died on the spot. At least seven other persons were also wounded in the accident, out of which two were stated to be critical.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar. Rescue sources informed that three of the injured were in critical condition.

