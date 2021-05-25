ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
May 25, 2021
World

Japan's PM fine-tunes spending plans as way out of COVID-19 slump

  • Eyes growth in digital, green sectors, regions, childcare.
  • Suga says 'coronavirus response' is top economic priority.
  • Gives no timeframe for achieving balanced budget goal.
Reuters 25 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday unveiled a plan for targeted government spending, steering a careful course between the twin aims of reviving economic growth after a coronavirus-induced slump and balancing the budget.

Suga identified four areas - digital transformation, a greener society, regional revival and childcare - as engines of new growth that the heavily indebted state would allocate funds to.

"While putting our utmost priority on the coronavirus response, we are keeping an eye out for a post-coronavirus era where we will lead the world with strong economic growth," Suga said.

"We won't abandon the flag of achieving a primary budget surplus," he also told his top economic advisory panel, while setting out mid-year policy objectives that also included doubling foreign direct investment to 80 trillion yen ($735 billion) by 2030.

The panel, the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), will address the draft policy roadmap in more detail at a meeting in June.

Suga's draft made no mention of the timeframe for achieving budget balance, suggesting a tug of war between fiscal hawks focusing on reform and doves calling for more spending to bring Japan out of the economic doldrums.

The government aims to bring the primary budget, which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs, into surplus the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

However, many analysts doubt that target can be met given the massive spending needed to address the economic challenges arising from the pandemic.

Japan's public debt is 2.5 times the size of its economy, making it the heaviest among industrialised nations.

In a sign of continuing fiscal pressure, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday that Japan may establish a new fund to provide payouts to households hit by the pandemic.

