ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil near one-week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes

  • Brent crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $68.16 a barrel by 1004 GMT, having jumped 3% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate futures were off 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.63 a barrel, after gaining 3.9% the previous session.
  • Still, the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is patchy, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand.
Reuters 25 May 2021

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, but were near one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as investors tempered expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets.

Brent crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $68.16 a barrel by 1004 GMT, having jumped 3% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate futures were off 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.63 a barrel, after gaining 3.9% the previous session.

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week. Talks were given another life after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country's atomic programme.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will move to comply with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed even as ongoing talks have shown progress.

"It seems that the market no longer expects the nuclear agreement between the US and Iran to be reinstated in the near future, or therefore that Iranian oil exports will quickly return to the global market," Commerzbank said in a note.

Still, the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is patchy, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand.

Parts of Europe and the United States are recording fewer infections and deaths, prompting governments to ease restrictions, but in other areas such as India - the world's third-biggest oil importer - rates are still high.

New coronavirus infections in India rose by 222,315, government data showed on Monday, the world's biggest 24-hour increase, though numbers have fallen off highs of over 400,000 earlier this month.

The German economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions spurred householders to put more money than ever into savings, data showed on Tuesday.

Crude Oil Brent oil WTI prices oil price oil producer oil markets

Oil near one-week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters