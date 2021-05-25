Quetta's Anwar Ali out of PSL 6 after testing positive for Covid-19

In a major setback to Quetta Gladiators, all-rounder Anwar Ali has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six after testing positive for Covid-19 during the final round of testing ahead of the quarantine.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Quetta Gladiators’ team management confirmed the development.

Ali is the second Gladiators' player after Naseem Shah to have been ruled out of the tournament within the last 24 hours. Their absence further weakens Quetta Gladiators' fragile bowling attack. In the absence of Dale Steyn, Anwar, and Shah, the team will solely rely on Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan Shinwari, and Andre Russel, who is only partially available for the tournament.

Additionally, Multan Sultans' star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is also set to miss the remainder of the PSL due to a back injury.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi revealed that he received the injury while training with the team in Karachi ahead of the departure for Abu Dhabi. He has been advised to take complete rest, ruling him out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the event.

The remaining matches of PSL 6 will be played in Abu Dhabi, starting in the first week of June. The tournament was postponed earlier in March due to the coronavirus outbreak in the bio-secure bubble.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Karachi from the first of June but was moved due to a steep rise in virus infections in the port city.