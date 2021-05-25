ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.05 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.18%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.26%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.31%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.28%)
UNITY 43.21 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (5.26%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 5,000 Increased By ▲ 27.02 (0.54%)
BR30 25,978 Increased By ▲ 175.52 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,262 Increased By ▲ 165.07 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,873 Increased By ▲ 92.64 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on weaker dollar, economic recovery hopes

  • "Although some of the rises in commodity prices has been driven by speculators, there is also a genuine increase in demand as the global economy reopens," said Catril.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Copper prices extended overnight gains on Tuesday as a softer dollar and hopes of global economic recovery offset worries over possible price caps on industrial metals in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.2% at $10,067 a tonne by 0517 GMT.

London copper closed below $10,000 a tonne in the last two sessions amid a sell-off in industrial metals and has fallen more than 6% since touching a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne earlier this month.

In Shanghai, copper rose 1.6% to 72,880 yuan ($11,368.14) a tonne.

"Copper rebounded, shrugging off China's renewed angst against soaring commodities prices," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Prices of copper and other base metals fell last week and extended their losses in the early part of Monday's session, after China warned against hoarding and speculation to cool a blistering rally in prices of industrial commodities.

"Although some of the rises in commodity prices has been driven by speculators, there is also a genuine increase in demand as the global economy reopens," said Catril.

"So many think (China's) measures to clamp down on speculators may not be enough to ease the price pressure."

Wheat Copper soyabean copper ore

Copper rises on weaker dollar, economic recovery hopes

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters