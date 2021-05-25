Markets
Abu Dhabi sets initial price guidance for 7-year dollar bonds
- Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners
25 May 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi on Tuesday gave initial guidance of 70-75 basis points over US Treasuries for seven-year US dollar-denominated bonds expected to price later in the day, a document showed.
Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document from one of the banks showed.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Abu Dhabi sets initial price guidance for 7-year dollar bonds
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Read more stories
Comments