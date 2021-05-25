Markets
Danske Bank hires risk chief from SEB
- Icelander Agustsson, who comes from a similar position at Sweden's SEB.
25 May 2021
COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank said on Tuesday it had appointed Magnus Agustsson as its new chief risk officer to replace Carsten Egeriis who took over as CEO last month.
Icelander Agustsson, who comes from a similar position at Sweden's SEB, will join Danske on Dec. 1 and become part of the bank's executive management team.
