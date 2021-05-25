ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.5%)
HASCOL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.95%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
UNITY 42.33 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.12%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 12.67 (0.25%)
BR30 25,940 Increased By ▲ 137.47 (0.53%)
KSE100 46,142 Increased By ▲ 44.41 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 23.58 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Australian shares rise to two-week high as energy stocks rally

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5% to 7,079.1 by 0038 GMT, on track for its fourth straight session of gains. The benchmark ended up 0.2% on Monday.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Australian shares rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, as a more than 3% jump in oil prices boosted energy stocks, with sentiment aided by an overnight rally on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5% to 7,079.1 by 0038 GMT, on track for its fourth straight session of gains. The benchmark ended up 0.2% on Monday.

Heavyweight energy stocks firmed 1.4% as crude prices leapt after traders were hopeful that a boost in demand due to COVID-19 vaccinations would accommodate any potential Iranian oil supply.

Sector leaders Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search Ltd rose 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

The tech index jumped as much as 1.5%, tracking a rally on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, with the subindex headed for its fourth day of gains.

US stocks were buoyed as a retreat in benchmark Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology.

Investors now keenly await inflation data due in the United States later this week to determine the Federal Reserve's direction on monetary policy.

Among other stocks and sectors, software firm TechnologyOne Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the Australian benchmark, jumping 7.3%, followed by intelligence software provider Nuix Ltd.

The healthcare index advanced 0.8% to hit its highest in more than five months. Index heavyweight CSL Ltd led gains with a 1.2% rise.

In contrast, gold stocks eased 0.3% even as the precious metal inched higher on support from a weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields.

Gold miner Resolute Mining Ltd skidded 4.3%, followed by Dacian Gold Ltd, down 3.1%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,430.5 a day ahead of the country's central bank's meeting.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4% at 28470.52, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 3 points, or 0.1%.

Australian shares rise to two-week high as energy stocks rally

