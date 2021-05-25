JLI Managed Growth Fund Rates

ANL
31.35
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC
15.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL
23.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN
90.44
Increased By
▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP
7.98
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO
10.06
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC
116.35
Increased By
▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL
51.50
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL
24.10
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL
26.20
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL
16.65
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL
10.71
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC
77.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL
6.40
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL
23.02
Increased By
▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO
39.76
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL
4.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM
14.85
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF
45.66
Increased By
▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL
31.90
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL
10.36
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER
9.13
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL
85.59
Increased By
▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL
25.52
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC
9.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK
1.44
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP
42.58
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG
169.50
Decreased By
▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY
41.05
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL
2.18
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
Comments are closed on this story.