State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
25 May 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (May 24, 2021).
US Dollar 153.3327
Pound Sterling 217.4104
Euro 187.2959
Japanese Yen 1.4105
