ANL 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AVN 90.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.38%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
DGKC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.81%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.17%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.08%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.67%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.43%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.22%)
PRL 26.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.47%)
SNGP 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 177.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.69%)
UNITY 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.52%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 53.94 (1.09%)
BR30 26,114 Increased By ▲ 410.27 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,269 Increased By ▲ 354.04 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 163.57 (0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

  • It reported 4,454 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily toll since reaching a record 4,529 on Wednesday.
AFP Updated 24 May 2021

NEW DELHI: India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil to hit the figure as it battles a huge wave of infections.

The South Asian nation has been hitting record single-day rises in infections and fatalities in recent weeks, with its healthcare system overwhelmed by the Covid-19 wave.

India's toll now stands at 303,720 after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks, as the total number of infections rose above 26.7 million, health ministry data showed.

It reported 4,454 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily toll since reaching a record 4,529 on Wednesday.

The continued high number of deaths came as infections fell in major cities, including the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, where lockdowns have been imposed to stem the spread of the virus.

"Deaths always will lag cases... People who have been diagnosed with infection now will go into hospital, and then a small number of them will die but that will be later," Ashoka University biology professor Gautam Menon told AFP Monday.

Many experts also believe the real toll is much higher, particularly as the disease spreads into rural areas where the majority of the 1.3 billion population lives and where health facilities and record-keeping is poor.

The wave has overwhelmed hospitals with patients, and also led to a severe shortage of oxygen and critical drugs.

Harrowing images of long queues for funerals and makeshift pyres have also emerged from crematoriums and cemeteries.

Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims have meanwhile been seen floating down the holy Ganges river or buried in shallow graves.

"We are seeing the bodies along the river Ganges which don't seem to be recorded as Covid deaths but are very likely to be Covid deaths," Menon said.

"While everyone agrees that there is death undercounting, the question is -- what is the extent of the undercounting and has it consistently been a large figure, or has it only gone up... over the past three weeks to a month."

Experts warned that religious festivals and packed state election rallies held earlier in the year could have led to virus "superspreader" events and that mass vaccinations are the only long-term solution.

India has administered just over 196 million shots since mid-January, but experts say the programme needs to be significantly stepped up.

The country, home to the world's largest vaccine maker, has halted exports of vaccines to meet local demand.

Coronavirus lockdowns India COVID death toll Infections healthcare system

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters