PSX remains bullish: BRIndex100 gains 118.97 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend during the outgoing week ended on May 21, on the back of healthy buying by local investors and institutions.

BRIndex100 gained 118.97 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,954.62 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 557.930 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 958.08 points to close at 25,748.39 points with average daily turnover of 367.495 million shares.

KSE-100 index surged by 740.31 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 45,914.98 points. Trading activities also improved significantly as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 152.5 percent to 609.40 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 241.36 million shares. Average daily trading value increased by 83.4 percent to Rs 20.94 billion.

The foreign investors however remained on selling side and withdrew $49.347 million from Pakistan capital market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 154 billion to Rs 7.962 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the KSE-100 index began on a strong note as COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp dip in Eid holidays, leading to a gain of 622 points in the market. However, political hiccup in the form of Jehangir Tareen formalizing the split in the ruling political party in the following days kept the market range bound, with KSE-100 still closing the week at 45,915 points, up 1.64 percent on week-on-week basis.

Scrip wise, top performers were HASCOL (up 20.2 percent), KEL (up 14.9 percent), UNITY (up 4.9 percent), SNGP (up 10.3 percent) and SHFA (up 10.0 percent), while laggards were GATI (down 16.9 percent), SFL (down 11.0 percent), ANL (down 8.4 percent), AGP (down 5.7 percent) and SYS (down 4.0 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that following the long Eid holidays, the KSE-100 index ended the week at 45,915 levels, posting gains of 1.6 percent on week-on-week basis.

It appears that the declining coronavirus cases in Pakistan have played a part in boosting investor confidence; average daily traded volume jumped 152 percent.

Some political friction sprouted towards the mid of the week as Jahangir Tareen formalised a split in the PTI which resulted in some negative sentiments on the bourse.

