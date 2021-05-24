ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Real estate helps Dubai outperform big Gulf bourses

Reuters 24 May 2021

DUBAI: The Dubai stock market closed higher on Sunday, buoyed by gains in property shares, while strong first-quarter earnings from Commercial International Bank led gains in Egypt. Dubai's main share index ended up 1.3%, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, boosted by a 2.7% rise in Emaar Properties.

House prices in Dubai are expected to rise for the first time in six years in 2021, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

DAMAC Properties jumped 3.7%. Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with its top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI) up 2.8% after posting net income of 2.87 billion Egyptian pound ($184 million) for the first-qaurter, a 20% rise year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed flat, as gains in property and petrochemicals were offset by declines in banks. Elsewhere, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies fell more than 5% after a quarterly net profit drop. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 0.6%, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company For Distribution advanced 1.9%.

ADNOC Distribution named Bader Al Lamki as its new chief executive on Thursday, effective May 27. The Qatari benchmark fell 0.4%, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.9% decline in Qatar International Islamic Bank.

