Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as MPA today

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday announced to take oath as Member of Punjab Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Monday (today) during the session of the provincial assembly. In his statement, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he has decided to take oath as MPA after consultation with the people of his constituency.

The senior politician said development does not mean any change in stance and narrative about the 2018 general elections. "The move is meant to control the political situation."

Chaudhry Nisar had earlier denied reports that he will take the oath, saying that he had no such intention and that there was no truth in the rumors circulating in certain quarters.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet Committee on Legislation had passed an amendment to the Election Act 2017, according to which a seat will become vacant if the elected representative does not take oath within 60 days.