Pakistan

Govt to provide special relief to salaried class in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

  • He said that despite the epidemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4 percent GDP growth rate was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister and his economic team.
APP 23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Sunday said that the government would provide incentives to the poor, especially the salaried and white-color class in the next federal budget.

Talking to media, he said that despite the epidemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4 percent Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the Pakistani economy was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

He said positive economic indicators mean that Pakistan's economy has now "taken off". This growth rate will increase further in the next two years, Inshallah, he added.

Criticism of the opposition's economic development meant merely creating political chaos and instability in the country, he said and added that opposition feared that Prime Minister Imran Khan would get more victories in the next election and their political drama would be stopped.

budget Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad GDP growth

