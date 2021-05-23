ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah guide Bangladesh to 257-6 in Covid-hit ODI

  • Bangladesh were in trouble at 99-4 despite skipper Tamim Iqbal's 52 after they elected to bat in the first of the three matches in Dhaka.
AFP 23 May 2021

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad put on a century stand to help Bangladesh post 257-6 against Sri Lanka after a coronavirus scare in the opening one-day international on Sunday.

Bangladesh were in trouble at 99-4 despite skipper Tamim Iqbal's 52 after they elected to bat in the first of the three matches in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, who scored 84, and Mahmudullah, who made 54, then put on a key stand of 109 to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling with some attacking batting.

The ODI started on time after the news of three Sri Lankan team members -- fast bowler Isuru Udana, all-rounder Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas -- testing positive for Covid-19 cast a shadow over the game.

Udana and Vaas returned a negative result in a second test following initial positive results, but Fernando tested positive again and was put in isolation immediately.

Sri Lanka got off to a positive start once quick bowler Dushmantha Chameera dismissed opener Liton Das for nought in the second over but Tamim steadied the innings with his 51st ODI fifty.

Dhananjaya de Silva struck twice in one over to send back Tamim, and Mohammad Mithun for nought, in the 23rd over.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah put the innings back on track at 208-5.

Mushfiqur's 87-ball innings ended when he was caught by Udana at short third man off Lakshan Sandakan after attempting a reverse sweep.

Mahmudullah was bowled by de Silva after completing his fifty.

Number seven Afif Hossain's 22-ball 27 helped Bangladesh go past the 250-run mark.

De Silva returned impressive figures of 3-45 for Sri Lanka.

