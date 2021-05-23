Chicken price reaches all-time high at Rs11,500 per 40kg

ISLAMABAD: Chicken meat price has reached all time high level at Rs 11,500 per 40kg beating the previous record of Rs 10,300 per 40kg set two weeks ago, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The chicken meat is available at Rs 520 per kg against Rs 480 per kg a week ago.

The survey also noted an unprecedented increase in ghee/cooking oil prices as best quality ghee/cooking oil price jumped from Rs 1,480 per 5-litre carton to Rs 1,620 per carton and B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs 3,600 per 16 pack carton to Rs 3,880 per carton.

Traders told this correspondent that the government sponsored subsidised wheat flour is no more being supplied in general market after the passage of Eidul Fitr and now wheat flour is available at open market rates, which is being sold at Rs 1,180 per 20kg against Rs 860 per 20kg.

The survey observed sugar price witnessed an increase from Rs 4,750 per bag to Rs 4,800 per 40kg, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs 105 per kg against Rs 100 per kg.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets witnessed an increase as in wholesale market eggs price went up from Rs 3,600 per carton to Rs 4,200 per carton, which in retail market are being sold in the range of Rs 150-155 per dozen against Rs 140-145 per dozen.

Since December 2020 best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 110 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 90 per pack of 900 grams from Rs 160 to Rs 250 per pack.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper, which is available at Rs 42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs 160 per pack.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs 140 per kg and Rs 150 per kg respectively.

Prices of various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality rice is available at Rs 5,300 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg.

Most of the pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg, Maash at Rs 8,500 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs 8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, masoor at Rs 5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, while best quality whole gram at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 130 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs 99.22 per kg, while in market on an average sugar is available at Rs 105 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,540 per 5kg tin, while in market it is being sold at Rs 1,560 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,145.84 per 20kg bag but in market it is available at Rs 1,180 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs 108.21 per kg, while in market it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at average hotel is available at Rs 95 per plate against PBS mentioned price of Rs 78.67 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi Islamabad is available at Rs 1,200 per kg while PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,072.98 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,360 per kg.

The survey noted an increasing trend in the prices of vegetables as potato price went up from Rs 230 per 5kg to Rs 250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 60 per kg against Rs 55 per kg, tomatoes price went up from Rs 150 per 5kg to Rs 180 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 40 per kg, onion price went up from Rs 130 per 5kg to Rs 150 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 35-40 per kg against Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs 1,650 per 5kg to Rs 1,500 per 5kg which in retail market are being sold at Rs 350 per kg against Rs 400 per kg and local garlic price went up from Rs 500 per 5kg to Rs 60 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg against Rs 130 per kg. Pumpkin price went up from Rs 150 per 5kg to Rs 220 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 55-60 per kg against Rs 40 per kg, okra price went down from Rs 350 per 5kg to Rs 300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 70 per kg against Rs 80 per kg, capsicum price went up from Rs 160 per 5kg to Rs 220 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs 50-70 per kg against Rs 45 per kg, fresh bean price went down Rs 375 per 5kg to Rs 300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 70 per kg against Rs 85-90 per kg, peas price went up from Rs 450 per 5kg to Rs 750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 100 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs 250 per 5kg to Rs 280 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 65 per kg against Rs 60 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed an upward trend as best quality banana is available at Rs 250 per dozen against Rs 230 per dozen, while normal quality in the range of Rs 175-190 per dozen against Rs 155-170 per dozen, watermelon is available in the range of Rs 25-30 per kg against Rs 40 per kg, various brands of apple are available in the range of Rs 125-300 per kg, melon is being sold at Rs 60 per kg and new arrival cherry at Rs 200 per kg.

Various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs 100 per kg to Rs 225 per kg.

