Pakistan for inclusion of some Chinese vaccines on list approved by S. Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pak-istan has proposed inclusion of some of the Chinese vaccines used in the country in the list of vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia as mandatory vaccines for travel to the Kingdom for visit, Hajj, and Umrah.

Responding to media queries about the mandatory vaccines for travel to Saudi Arabia for visit, Hajj and Umrah, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan has taken up with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the issue of vaccines which are mandatory for travel to Saudi Arabia for visit, Umrah, and Hajj.

“We have proposed inclusion of some of the Chinese vaccines used in Pakistan in the list of vaccines approved by the Saudi authorities,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively pursuing this matter with the Saudi side.

