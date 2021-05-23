ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspected Indian spy arrested in Lahore

NNI 23 May 2021

LAHORE: A suspected Indian spy has been arrested from Nishtar Colony Lahore claiming that he had crossed the border to enter Pakistan after a family dispute.

According to details provided by police, the authorities intercepted a suspected man in Lahore, and during interrogation, he divulged that his name is Nadeem son of Jinmand, and had crossed the border to enter Pakistan from India.

The alleged Indian spy during the police probe said he had entered Pakistan from the Ahmedpur Sharqia area of Punjab and crossed the border after a dispute with his family.

“Three Indian newspapers, a matchbox, and clothes were recovered from his possession,” the police said adding that Nadeem has been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan. The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan was a former officer of the Indian navy.

On April 10, COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2019 asked Pakistan to review the sentence while denying permission sought by India for the release of the spy.

Qamar Javed Bajwa Indian spy RAW CPEC CTD ICJ Kulbhushan

Suspected Indian spy arrested in Lahore

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.