CDA chairman for promoting industrialisation in city

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed recently said that industrialization will be promoted in the Capital city by resolving issues of the investors.

Industrialists, traders, and investors are the backbone of the economy and CDA is well-aware of the problems faced by them which will be resolved on a preferential basis in line with the policy of the government, he said.

Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed said that negative list regarding setting up industry in Islamabad will be reviewed and all possible support will be extended to the investors.

He said this while talking to the delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) led by its President Tariq Sadiq. SVP IIA Omais Khattak, VP Shaukat Hayat Khan, Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Coordination IIA Malik Sohail, and others were also present at the occasion.

He said that CDA has initiated various steps to facilitate industrialists and traders including carpeting of important roads and resolving traffic issues through the construction of parking plazas and other initiatives.

At the occasion, Tariq Sadiq and other members of the delegation said that the issue of lease renewal should be resolved on preference as it is hampering new investments and expansion plans on which the Chairman CDA said that the issue of lease renewal will be resolved in one week’s time.

The delegation also demanded cooperation regarding “change of trade” which was agreed and it was decided that the issue will be hammered out after consultation between both sides.

Board members and other senior officers of CDA also attended the meeting.

