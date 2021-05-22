ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Fuel Oil: VLSFO cash discount widens

Reuters 22 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Battered by ample supply and sluggish demand, Asia's 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) cash differential dropped to a more than nine-month low on Friday, extending losses this week.

The VLSFO cash differential fell to minus $2.85 a tonne to Singapore quotes, down from minus $2.35 a tonne in the previous session and from plus 35 cents a tonne at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, residual fuel inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) and Singapore storage hubs fell this week, while those in Fujairah fell, official data showed.

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage fell 4%, or 51,000 tonnes, to a five-month low of 1.21 million tonnes in the week ended May 20, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global (IG) showed.

Compared with last year, the inventories at the ARA hub were 30% lower and slightly below the five-year seasonal average of 1.28 million tonnes.

In Singapore, fuel oil inventories fell 5% to a three-week low of 24.96 million barrels, or 3.93 million tonnes, as net import volumes fell to a 2021 low.

At the start of the month, Singapore fuel oil stocks hit a more than four-year high of 27.23 million barrels, or 4.29 million tonnes.

In the Fujairah hub, fuel oil stockpiles were 4% higher to an two-week high of 13.05 million barrels, or 2.14 million tonnes, despite elevated exports.

Marine fuel sales volumes in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) marine refuelling and oil storage hub of Fujairah climbed 7% in April to just over 674,000 cubic meters, data from S&P Global Platts showed.

While the April volumes were higher, Fujairah has so far largely failed to recapture bunkering traffic from Qatari vessels, trade sources said, since the UAE re-opened its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar earlier this year.

Qatar, whose fleet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers consumes about 150,000 to 170,000 tonnes of bunkers per month, managed to establish its own bunkering facilities after the UAE and other countries in the region severed relations with it in mid-2017.

The higher volumes came amid better-than-expected demand during the month, trade sources said.

The share of low-sulphur sales, totalling 561,000 cubic meters, to overall bunker volumes were 83% in April, compared with 80% in March, Reuters calculations showed.

380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sales dropped 10% in April to 113,000 cubic meters while sales of 380-cst VLSFO jumped 11% to 532,000 cubic meters, the second highest on record.

LNG Fuel Oil HSFO VLSFO S&P Global Platts fuel oil stocks

Asia Fuel Oil: VLSFO cash discount widens

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.