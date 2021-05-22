Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
22 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 21, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
780,320,631 453,225,194 22,298,300,152 10,830,632,423
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,051,898,762 (2,052,518,092) (619,331)
Local Individuals 19,121,187,992 (18,908,262,170) 212,925,822
Local Corporates 6,536,520,533 (6,748,827,024) (212,306,491)
===============================================================================
