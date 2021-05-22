KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 780,320,631 453,225,194 22,298,300,152 10,830,632,423 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,051,898,762 (2,052,518,092) (619,331) Local Individuals 19,121,187,992 (18,908,262,170) 212,925,822 Local Corporates 6,536,520,533 (6,748,827,024) (212,306,491) ===============================================================================

