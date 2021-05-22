Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (May 21, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 21.05.2021 VALUE 21.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1008% PA 0.6493% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0664% PA 0.6836% PA For 12 months -0.0135% PA 0.8885% PA For 2 Years 0.0135% PA 1.3885% PA For 3 Years 0.0135% PA 1.6385% PA For 4 years 0.0135% PA 1.8885% PA For 5 years 0.0135% PA 2.0135% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 21.05.2021 VALUE 21.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1694% PA 0.5806% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1456% PA 0.6044% PA For 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.7899% PA For 2 Years 0.0851% PA 1.2899% PA For 3 Years 0.0851% PA 1.5399% PA For 4 years 0.0851% PA 1.7899% PA For 5 years 0.0851% PA 1.9149% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 21.05.2021 VALUE 21.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA For 12 Months 0.2396% PA 1.1124% PA For 2 Years 0.2396% PA 1.6124% PA For 3 Years 0.2396% PA 1.8646% PA For 4 years 0.2396% PA 2.1146% PA For 5 years 0.2396% PA 2.2396% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 21.05.2021 VALUE 21.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1612% PA 0.5888% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA For 12 Months -0.1952% PA 0.6798% PA For 2 Years -0.1952% PA 1.1798% PA For 3 Years -0.1952% PA 1.4298% PA For 4 Years -0.1952% PA 1.6798% PA For 5 years -0.1952% PA 1.8048% PA ========================================================

