PSL 6 schedule to be pushed by a couple of days

  • The teams were likely to depart for Abu Dhabi on May 22, however, the bookings were canceled due to the last-minute clearance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.
  • Now that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received all exemptions it requested, the league is back on track with teams departing for the venue on May 26.
Syed Ahmed Updated 21 May 2021

The remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) are likely to be pushed by a few days due to a delay in the departure of franchises.

The teams were likely to depart for Abu Dhabi on May 22, however, the flight bookings were canceled due to the last moment clearance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

Now that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received all exemptions it requested, the league is back on track with teams departing for the venue on May 26.

However, a delayed departure followed by a five-day quarantine will ultimately push the start of the tournament by a couple of days.

As per reports, the remaining matches of the tournament are likely to commence on June 5, with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars. Defending champions Karachi Kings will face Multan Sultans on June 6.

Cricket Pakistan reports citing sources that the rejigged schedule will include five double-headers, four in the round-robin stage, and one in the playoffs. The double-headers will begin on June 7, with the first match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators followed by the night fixture involving Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

The final will be played on June 20, after which the Pakistan team will leave for England tour on June 23.

The schedule has been prepared by PCB, in consultation with the PSL franchises, and is likely to be officially released later today.

The cricket board has booked three hotels for the tournament, staying two teams in each hotel, as approved by Restrata, the company in charge of maintaining the bio-secure bubble. In case of any positive cases, only two teams will be quarantined in their respective hotels while the remaining teams will continue the tournament.

The board has also allowed a mid-draft for teams to have a pool of reserve players due to the non-availability of foreign players and COVID-19 complications.

Here is the revised itinerary for the tournament:

May 22: Covid-19 test of players

May 24: Teams report in bio-secure hotels of Karachi and Lahore, where players will be tested for Covid-19 and get vaccinated.

May 25: Covid-19 test

May 26: Departure for Abu Dhabi via chartered flights and Covid-19 test at Airport

May 27 and 29: Covid-19 Test

June 1: End of quarantine and start of training if players return negative Covid-19 results

June 2-4: Training period

June 4: Covid-19 test

