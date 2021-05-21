Markets
Philippines purchased about 40,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat, barley
- The feed wheat was bought at just over $323 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August.
HAMBURG: An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought about 25,000 tonnes of Australian animal feed wheat and 15,000 tonnes of Australian feed barley in a deal earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.
The feed wheat was bought at just over $323 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August. Seller was believed to be trading house GrainCorp.
