ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EPCL 50.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.24%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.15%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
HUBC 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
JSCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.32%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
PPL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.26%)
TRG 173.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
UNITY 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.21%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.51 (0.85%)
BR30 25,739 Increased By ▲ 213.59 (0.84%)
KSE100 45,841 Increased By ▲ 266.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,683 Increased By ▲ 108.42 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines purchased about 40,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat, barley

  • The feed wheat was bought at just over $323 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August.
Reuters 21 May 2021

HAMBURG: An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought about 25,000 tonnes of Australian animal feed wheat and 15,000 tonnes of Australian feed barley in a deal earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

The feed wheat was bought at just over $323 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August. Seller was believed to be trading house GrainCorp.

Wheat Philippines soyabean Philippines' FDA Philippines GDP

Philippines purchased about 40,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat, barley

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters