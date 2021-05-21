Markets
Germany's Scholz welcomes US proposal on global corporate minimum tax
- This is really a big progress," Scholz told reporters at the beginning of talks with other euro zone finance ministers in Lisbon "We need an agreement. This will happen now.
21 May 2021
LISBON: The latest US proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% will help to reach a breakthrough agreement on an international level this summer, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"This is really a big progress," Scholz told reporters at the beginning of talks with other euro zone finance ministers in Lisbon "We need an agreement. This will happen now."
Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman
Germany's Scholz welcomes US proposal on global corporate minimum tax
As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar
PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2
PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark
William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end
Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'
Read more stories
Comments