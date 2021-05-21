ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall more into 3,955-4,021 ringgit range

  • The target range has to be temporarily aborted, should the contract open above 4,117 ringgit on Friday and remain above it thereafter.
Reuters 21 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall more into a range of 3,955-4,021 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by the current strong momentum.

The drop on Thursday confirms the reversal of an uptrend from 3,495 ringgit.

Three waves make up the trend. The second wave labelled B ended at 3,642 ringgit.

In an extreme case, the contract may drop to 3,642 ringgit. A retracement analysis reveals a realistic target of 4,021 ringgit or 3,955 ringgit.

The target range has to be temporarily aborted, should the contract open above 4,117 ringgit on Friday and remain above it thereafter.

On the daily chart, the current correction may roughly match the one from the March 15 high of 4,192 ringgit, to extend into 3,855-3,938 ringgit range, as indicated by a rising channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Palm oil may

Palm oil may fall more into 3,955-4,021 ringgit range

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters