ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

  • Imran says the project will help to train manpower and facilitate technology transfer from China
  • The K-2 power plant is equipped with safety and security arrangements with a 1,100-megawatt power generation capacity
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Karachi nuclear power plant unit 2 (K-2) on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony virtually, Imran said that the project will help to train manpower and facilitate technology transfer from China. "Energy is important for Pakistan and such projects in the era of global warming are like a blessing," the prime minister said.

He said the power plant will help in educating the youth technically.

He said Pakistan is celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations with China. "It is a very unique relationship and it extends to all levels," he stated.

The premier added that China will stand with Pakistan in all difficult times. He pointed out it is fortunate that Pakistan has deep-rooted and strong ties with an emerging power and a developed country like China.

The K-2 Nuclear Power Plant is a state-of-the-art generation III nuclear power plant equipped with state-of-the-art safety and security arrangements with 1,100-megawatt power capacity. This includes internal and external security and accident prevention as well as emergency prevention and response capabilities.

The operational period of this plant is 60 years, extendable for another 20 years. The availability factor of this plant and (capacity factor) is better and fuel consumption is longer.

The construction of the plant began in November 2013 and after formal approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), nuclear fuel was installed on December 1, 2020. The technical test portal, which included various tests, was connected to the national grid at the end of February and on March 18, 2021, to gradually increase power generation.

Six nuclear power plants are operating under the management of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. Two nuclear power plants are located near the coast of Karachi.

So far Pakistan's power generation from nuclear sources is about 1,400 MW. After the inauguration of K-2, with an increase of 1,100 MW, it will almost double. The K-3 nuclear power plant with the same production capacity is still in the final stage of installation and is expected to generate electricity early next year after undergoing the commissioning process.

inauguration PM Imran power generation fuel consumption Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 1,100 megawatt capacity state of the art plant security features emergency prevention

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters