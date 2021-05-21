ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID pandemic could trigger chaos in Asia if disease is not contained, warns PM Khan

  • Imran says the coronavirus outbreak has created the worst global health, economic, and social crisis in the past 100 years
  • Pakistan's first priority is to confront and conquer the COVID-19 pandemic: Premier
Fahad Zulfikar 21 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the COVID-19 pandemic badly damaged developing countries and the outbreak could trigger chaos and threaten peace and security in Asia if the disease is not contained.

Addressing the 26th Conference on Future of Asia on Friday, Imran said that it is Pakistan's first priority is to confront and conquer the COVID-19 pandemic. "The coronavirus has created the worst global health, economic, and social crisis in the past 100 years," he added.

The premier maintained that there is a need to take immediate measures for making the COVID vaccine available to everyone. "No one will be safe unfortunately until everyone is safe," he remarked.

He said developing countries should keep their economies open for quick recovery. "We cannot progress economically unless we resolve the disputes in the region."

The PM highlighted the poor countries should be provided financial aid to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing concern over the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imran said the international community should take action against Indian atrocities.

He made it clear that India will have to stop human rights violations in occupied territory and should rescind the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, to resume dialogue. "Kashmir dispute can be resolved by the implementation of the UN resolutions," he stated.

asia coronavirus pandemic PM Imran Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dialogue Indian atrocities condemned human rights violations developing countries 26th Conference on Future of Asia global health, economic, and social crisis immediate steps needed quick economic recovery financial aid

COVID pandemic could trigger chaos in Asia if disease is not contained, warns PM Khan

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters