COVID pandemic could trigger chaos in Asia if disease is not contained, warns PM Khan

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the COVID-19 pandemic badly damaged developing countries and the outbreak could trigger chaos and threaten peace and security in Asia if the disease is not contained.

Addressing the 26th Conference on Future of Asia on Friday, Imran said that it is Pakistan's first priority is to confront and conquer the COVID-19 pandemic. "The coronavirus has created the worst global health, economic, and social crisis in the past 100 years," he added.

The premier maintained that there is a need to take immediate measures for making the COVID vaccine available to everyone. "No one will be safe unfortunately until everyone is safe," he remarked.

He said developing countries should keep their economies open for quick recovery. "We cannot progress economically unless we resolve the disputes in the region."

The PM highlighted the poor countries should be provided financial aid to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing concern over the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imran said the international community should take action against Indian atrocities.

He made it clear that India will have to stop human rights violations in occupied territory and should rescind the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, to resume dialogue. "Kashmir dispute can be resolved by the implementation of the UN resolutions," he stated.