ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.38%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.97%)
JSCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
MLCF 44.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.49%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.64%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.92%)
UNITY 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.38 (0.74%)
BR30 25,736 Increased By ▲ 209.92 (0.82%)
KSE100 45,773 Increased By ▲ 198.47 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,667 Increased By ▲ 92.05 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mixed as inflation, recovery vie for attention

  • Iran has said discussions are moving in the right direction, while a US official said they were "positive and we saw meaningful progress".
AFP 21 May 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets fluctuated Friday as investors battled to track a rally on Wall Street that came in response to another positive read on US jobless claims, while sentiment continues to be driven by inflation fears and optimism over the economic recovery.

The week was set to end on a mixed note despite data showing the number of people applying for US unemployment benefits fell for a third straight week to a new pandemic-era low, reinforcing expectations the recovery was well on track, helped by huge government and central bank support.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied with investors for now putting aside their concerns that the expected surge in activity fuelled by reopenings and vaccines will cause prices to rocket and force the Federal Reserve to wind back its ultra-loose monetary policies.

And markets have seemingly already come to accept that some members of the Fed are keen to start talking about the possibility of such moves as the economy improves, taking that as an indication that the outlook is bright. "While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed's mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side," said Mike Loewengart, of E*Trade Financial.

"The jobless claims read shows once again that we're heading in the right direction, but we're a ways away from where we were pre-pandemic."

In early Asian trade, Tokyo, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were up, though Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul and Manila dipped.

Investors in the region are also keeping their eyes on spiking virus infections in several countries that are forcing some governments to impose fresh, economically damaging containment measures.

Oil prices struggled to rebound from recent selling pressure that has come on the back of signs that the Iran nuclear deal could be back on.

The European Union has talked up hopes negotiations involving Russia, China and the United States can succeed.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran have been taking place in Vienna since early April, with the other five countries signatory to the deal acting as intermediaries.

Iran has said discussions are moving in the right direction, while a US official said they were "positive and we saw meaningful progress".

Crude has been sold off as a fresh agreement would likely see Iran turning the taps back on, ramping up supplies on the world market.

"I suspect prices are likely to remain under pressure until there is some clarity around US sanctions relief on Iran oil," Daniel Hynes, at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, said.

Both main contracts are down around seven percent in the past three days.

European Union Hong Kong stock Asian markets Asian trade tokyo stock

Asian markets mixed as inflation, recovery vie for attention

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters