Pakistan

Jahangir Tareen is part of PTI, says Elahi

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

LAHORE: Jahangir Khan Tareen is part of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf and his present issues are internal matter of the party, adding that Tehrik-e-Insaaf has not fulfilled the promises made with them.

These views were expressed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi while talking to a lawyers’ delegation of District Bar Mandi Bahauddin which called on him under the leadership of MPA Sajid Khan Bhatti.

Elahi maintained that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal played important role in getting Senators elected unopposed from Punjab. He added that Jahangir Tareen has himself admitted that we are part of the PTI. “I have no contact with them (JKT members), I do not think these people can cause any harm to Imran Khan,” he said.

Responding to a question about any political change in Punjab, he said the opposition has not collected anything for cooking so far. “We are ally of the government but we are facing more problems. Things which were settled on first day have not been implanted so far. When the government runs into difficulty then we support it. The sit-in of Fazlur Rehman is there; Ch Shujat Hussain and I myself worked very hard for getting this issue resolved. Likewise in the Senate elections we also supported Waleed Iqbal and sister of Jahangir Tareen,” he said.

Elahi said no-confidence move will never come against the government from our side. Replying to a question about politics of Shehbaz Sharif, he said that N-League is Nawaz Sharif’s party and he takes all decisions. Whether it is Shehbaz Sharif or anyone else, the narrative of Nawaz Sharif prevails.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

