ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.2%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.6%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 174.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.93%)
UNITY 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.3 (0.76%)
BR30 25,741 Increased By ▲ 215.54 (0.84%)
KSE100 45,766 Increased By ▲ 192 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,663 Increased By ▲ 87.97 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EU fines banks 371m euros over bond trading cartel

AFP Updated 21 May 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission fined top banks including UBS and Unicredit a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) on Thursday for running a bond-trading cartel during the worst years of the eurozone debt crisis.

The decision, announced by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, said traders from seven investment banks colluded in online chatrooms to fix prices and share sensitive information.

“It is unacceptable, that in the middle of the financial crisis, when many financial institutions had to be rescued by public funding these investment banks colluded in this market at the expense of EU member states,” she said in a statement.

Bank of America and the French company Natixis escaped a penalty thanks to the statute of limitations. Portigon (formerly WestLB), which did not generate any turnover during the last financial year, had nothing to pay.

Japan’s Nomura was fined 129.5 million euros, Switzerland’s UBS 172.4 million euros and Italy’s UniCredit 69.4 million euros, the statement said.

Brussels had already fined Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole and Bank of America Merrill Lynch a total of 28 million euros in April for colluding in the market for US dollar-denominated bonds. Deutsche Bank had been spared for disclosing the matter.

In May 2019, five banks had been fined more than one billion euros for two cartels on the foreign exchange market during the financial crisis between 2007 and 2013.

Credit Suisse Bank of America UniCredit European Commission UBS eurozone Margrethe Vestager

EU fines banks 371m euros over bond trading cartel

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.