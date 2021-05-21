Asif’s judicial remand extended till 30th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif till June 03 in assets beyond means and money laundering inquiry and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its reference without delay.

The jail officials brought Khawaja Asif to the court from a hospital where he had been admitted for medical treatment. Hearing of the bail petition of Khawaja Asif in the inquiry could not be held on Thursday due to unavailability of a Lahore High Court bench.

The NAB had arrested Khawaja Asif from Islamabad on December 29, 2020, and later shifted him to Lahore. The NAB alleged that Asif failed to explain the sources of his income and assets. It said the suspect was first elected senator in 1991 when his assets were around Rs 05 million. It said the assets of the suspect swelled to Rs 221 million by 2018, which were beyond known sources of his income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021