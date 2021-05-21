ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Ufone launches new data bundle for YouTube

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in mind the need for connectivity and information during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, has now introduced a mobile data bundle for as low as Rs 100 recharge. The package has been launched for the sole purpose of making online streaming easier for all Ufone subscribers across Pakistan.

Customers now do not need to worry about their heavy data needs. No matter the video or the length, Ufone’s data bundle for YouTube will now fulfill all their connectivity needs, making life much easier and more entertaining. Ufone subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming with 5GB of YouTube for as low as Rs 100 recharge. This offer is valid for an entire week for all subscribers across Pakistan.

For subscription to the package, subscribers can dial the code *5883#. For further support regarding the offer, subscribers can visit their nearest Ufone franchise or service center and can also contact the Ufone Customer Helpline by dialing 333. Additionally, customers can gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official website or My Ufone app.

Over the years, Ufone has always shown a firm commitment to make life easier and introduce much more accessibility for all its users. Its motto “Tum He Tou Ho” has remained a central idea for the company. Ufone has been at the forefront of providing not only quality services, but also addressing every need of the customer, establishing itself as a leading telecom operator time and again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

YouTube COVID19 UFONE 5GB Covid pandemic

Ufone launches new data bundle for YouTube

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.