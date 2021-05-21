Ufone launches new data bundle for YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in mind the need for connectivity and information during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, has now introduced a mobile data bundle for as low as Rs 100 recharge. The package has been launched for the sole purpose of making online streaming easier for all Ufone subscribers across Pakistan.

Customers now do not need to worry about their heavy data needs. No matter the video or the length, Ufone’s data bundle for YouTube will now fulfill all their connectivity needs, making life much easier and more entertaining. Ufone subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming with 5GB of YouTube for as low as Rs 100 recharge. This offer is valid for an entire week for all subscribers across Pakistan.

For subscription to the package, subscribers can dial the code *5883#. For further support regarding the offer, subscribers can visit their nearest Ufone franchise or service center and can also contact the Ufone Customer Helpline by dialing 333. Additionally, customers can gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official website or My Ufone app.

Over the years, Ufone has always shown a firm commitment to make life easier and introduce much more accessibility for all its users. Its motto “Tum He Tou Ho” has remained a central idea for the company. Ufone has been at the forefront of providing not only quality services, but also addressing every need of the customer, establishing itself as a leading telecom operator time and again.

