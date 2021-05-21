ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination is the foremost solution: experts

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: The country is in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19, and the number of reported cases and deaths are striking every aspect of life very hard. According to Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO of The Indus Hospital, and Dr Asim Belgaumi, chief medical officer and associate dean for clinical affairs at the Aga Khan University Hospital, the foremost solution to curbing Covid-19 cases is widespread vaccination that will allow people to fight against the virus and not only protect themselves but their loved ones too.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and Dr. Asim Belgaumi shared their views at a virtual session titled “Covid-19 Experience, Vaccination and Way Forward for Helping Society” organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

A large number of senior executives and CSR managers from the corporate sector attended the session. The speakers shared the journeys of their respective organizations to fight the pandemic and related challenges. They were of the view that the biggest challenge is the mindset of the people who need to consider the vaccination as a savior rather than believing in baseless rumors circulating over social media.

“Vaccination is the only way forward for helping society,” the experts said.

While answering a question, Dr. Abdul Bari said that the supply of vaccination is a challenge all over the world, and the governments are striving hard to maintain consistent supply and get their entire population vaccinated. Pakistan is also vigorously working to maintain the balance between vaccination drive and its supplies.

At the conclusion of the session, Secretary-General of OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem, thanked the experts and participants and informed the audience that due to their international outreach, the OICCI members led from the front and positively responded to the Government of Pakistan’s call for support in containing the spread of Covid-19, protecting the health and supporting economic needs of the underprivileged populace in the face of Covid-19 immediate challenge, and announced assistance of about Rs8 billion last year towards Covid-19 related initiatives.

The session facilitated the participants to learn about the best practices being followed to fight the virus and also for potential partnership with the organizations which are leading the fight against Covid-19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 vaccination COVID cases OICCI Abdul Bari Khan Asim Belgaumi

Vaccination is the foremost solution: experts

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.