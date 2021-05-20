ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pakistan

COVID restrictions in Sindh to remain in place despite NCOC's decision to ease lockdown

  • Murad says a rising trend in COVID-19 infections has been witnessed across the province as 2,076 people tested positive for the deadly disease in a single day
  • The COVID positivity rate of 10.2 percent has been recorded in the province: CM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 20 May 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has announced to keep the coronavirus restrictions in place in the province despite National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) decision to ease lockdown across the country.

As per details, a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force was held on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

On the occasion, the CM stated that a rising trend in COVID-19 infections has been witnessed across Sindh as 2,076 people tested positive for the deadly disease on May 19. He added that 20,421 COVID tests were conducted in the province and of them, 9,000 were from Karachi.

Murad mentioned that the COVID positivity rate of 10.2 percent has been recorded in the province. The chief minister pointed out that the rate of positive cases in Karachi remained 16.82 percent.

Meanwhile, the task force decided that it will ease restrictions if the coronavirus cases decline but in case of a spike in infections, it will further tighten the restrictions.

The task force will hold another meeting to review the situation in the province on May 22 (Saturday).

The NCOC allowed the reopening of educational institutions in Covid safe zones as well as increased business hours from next week.

The NCOC decided that outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed daily till midnight, while takeaway will be allowed round-the-clock from May 24. The tourism sector will also be reopened under strict Covid-19 protocols from May 24.

Similarly, from June 1, outdoor marriage ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 150 people.

