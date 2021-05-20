ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.2%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
FFBL 25.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.85%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PPL 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
TRG 179.64 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.8%)
UNITY 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.4%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,932 Increased By ▲ 18.05 (0.37%)
BR30 25,719 Increased By ▲ 259.71 (1.02%)
KSE100 45,714 Increased By ▲ 31.53 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,666 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Valanciunas powers Grizzlies past Spurs in play-in contest

  • The Spurs were eliminated from the playoff race for the second straight season after equalling the league record of 22 straight postseason appearances.
AFP 20 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas finished with 23 points and 23 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 in the NBA play-in game on Wednesday.

Dillon Brooks delivered a game-high 24 points and Ja Morant chipped in 20 for the Grizzlies, who stayed alive in the play-in tournament with the victory in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 7,019 at FedExForum arena in Memphis.

The Grizzlies will next play either the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers or the red-hot Golden State Warriors on Friday in hopes of securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The eighth seed will square off with the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the opening round.

Memphis, who won five of six contests to close out the regular season, are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Spurs were eliminated from the playoff race for the second straight season after equalling the league record of 22 straight postseason appearances.

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay scored 20 points apiece for San Antonio, who limped into the play-in tournament after losing four consecutive games to finish the regular season.

Keldon Johnson added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Dejounte Murray contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs.

Morant made one of two free throws with eight seconds to help clinch the win after the Spurs Gay hit a three-pointer to make it 99-96 with 9.5 seconds remaining.

Lithuania Jakob Poeltl Golden State Warriors Jonas Valanciunas FedExForum Ja Morant Dillon Brooks Dejounte Murray

Valanciunas powers Grizzlies past Spurs in play-in contest

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters