PM ‘befooling’ nation in the name of Mohmand Dam: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of ‘befooling’ the nation in the name of Mohmand Dam.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the Mohmand Dam site, the PML-N spokesperson said, “Imran Khan should know that it was now time for him to “beg” for an “NRO” for himself instead to talking about giving it to opposition.”

She claimed that the Sehat Card programme was started by Nawaz Sharif in 2016, Mohmand Dam engineering designed was completed in 2017 under PML-N and its PC1 was approved in March 2018. She said that the CDWP (Central Development Working Party) allotted Rs2 billion to the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) in this regard and after all due process in the most transparent manner and budgetary allocation, the work was started as per PML-N tenure working.

“Thank you Imran Khan sahib for briefing the nation on Nawaz Sharif’s initiated Mohmand Dam project. It would have been nice if Imran Khan would have updated the nation on the 350 dams he promised the country,” she maintained.

“How many more people will be robbed in the name of Peshawar Labourers Housing Society, through which Imran Khan gave massive favour to mafias and cartels…mafia is polluting with its corruption, the transparency of the projects started by Nawaz Sharif government,” she claimed.

She further claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif completed hundreds of billions worth of projects with “transparency”, “but this government has made them controversial”.

