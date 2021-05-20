ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder
May 20, 2021
Pakistan

PM ‘befooling’ nation in the name of Mohmand Dam: Marriyum

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of ‘befooling’ the nation in the name of Mohmand Dam.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the Mohmand Dam site, the PML-N spokesperson said, “Imran Khan should know that it was now time for him to “beg” for an “NRO” for himself instead to talking about giving it to opposition.”

She claimed that the Sehat Card programme was started by Nawaz Sharif in 2016, Mohmand Dam engineering designed was completed in 2017 under PML-N and its PC1 was approved in March 2018. She said that the CDWP (Central Development Working Party) allotted Rs2 billion to the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) in this regard and after all due process in the most transparent manner and budgetary allocation, the work was started as per PML-N tenure working.

“Thank you Imran Khan sahib for briefing the nation on Nawaz Sharif’s initiated Mohmand Dam project. It would have been nice if Imran Khan would have updated the nation on the 350 dams he promised the country,” she maintained.

“How many more people will be robbed in the name of Peshawar Labourers Housing Society, through which Imran Khan gave massive favour to mafias and cartels…mafia is polluting with its corruption, the transparency of the projects started by Nawaz Sharif government,” she claimed.

She further claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif completed hundreds of billions worth of projects with “transparency”, “but this government has made them controversial”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

opposition MOHMAND DAM NRO Marriyum Aurangzeb befooling

