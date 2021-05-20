Israeli barbarism termed worst example of violation of rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said the Palestinian issue was the oldest unresolved issue in the Middle East, which had led to widespread destruction.

He said the situation in recent days was “extremely deplorable” as hundreds of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, had been killed and scores injured in Israeli shelling and violence.

He said in a statement on Wednesday that such aggression is reprehensible and now a peaceful solution to this problem has become imperative.

He said that innocent civilians have been subjected to cruelty and barbarism in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is not allowed by any law and there is no precedent in history.

Gilani said that such atrocities have no place in any religion or belief.

He termed Israeli barbarism as the worst example of violation of human rights and violation of international law.

Gilani said that the process of settlement in the occupied areas should be stopped immediately.

He said that the media also has a key role to play in this regard and the media needs to be more vocal in resolving issues including human rights violations in order to achieve lasting peace.

Gilani said online conference of the heads of Muslim-majority countries is important and it is an opportunity to present their views on this important platform.

He expressed the hope that the international community would play its part in realising its responsibilities in this regard.

Gilani also mentioned the situation in Occupied Kashmir and said that war is not the solution to any problem.

He said that the Indian Occupied Forces are oppressing Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir valley has been turned into an open prison in an attempt to stifle the voice of unarmed Kashmiris, but India will not succeed in its ambitions.

He said that Pakistan believes that the solution to the problem lies in a meaningful dialogue.

He said that the solution to the Palestinian issue also lies in dialogue and negotiation.

