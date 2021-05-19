Markets
Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion
NEW YORK: Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.
The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.
Bitcoin dropped to $30,066, the lowest since late January. It was last down 22% at $33,502. The most popular cryptocurrency posted its largest one-day loss since March 2020.
Ethereum fell to as low as $1,850, its weakest level since late January as well. It was last down 28% at $2,439. Ethereum's one-day losses were the biggest since March last year.
