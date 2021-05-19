ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
PSL 6 likely to be postponed again amid operational challenges

  • The event was supposed to resume from June 1, and conclude on June 20, either in Pakistan or in the UAE.
  • If the board does not receive clarity by Thursday, it will have no choice but to postpone the remaining matches for an indefinite period.
Syed Ahmed Updated 19 May 2021

The remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League season six are most likely to be postponed due to operational challenges.

The event was supposed to resume from June 1, and conclude on June 20, either in Karachi or in Abu Dhabi. The board had then received a green light from the UAE government, with a condition that everyone involved in the tournament must be vaccinated.

With the league less than two weeks away, the vaccine condition has put PCB in a tight spot as it is difficult to manage the vaccination and mandatory quarantine condition for every individual within this short span. The major hurdle in the vaccination process is due to Indians involved in the broadcasting crew.

On the other hand, holding the remaining tournament in Karachi is also very difficult due to a rise in the COVID-19 in Sindh. During the last 24 hours, the province logged more than 2,000 cases for the first time since November 2020.

These operational issues have forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its decision to hold the remaining matches in June, the only vacant window for the board this year.

The cricket board had called a meeting of PSL franchises to finalize the venue.

In a press release post-meeting, PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said that the cricket board has updated the team owners that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The team owners agreed if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches.”

In the meantime, the liaison with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board will continue, as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE, he added.

