PCB to finalize the venue for remaining PSL 6 matches in today's meeting

Despite receiving a green signal from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still uncertain about the venue for the remaining matches of HBL PSL 6.

The uncertainty is due to the UAE government’s condition that demands all players, officials, and management staff involved in the league to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With the league less than two weeks away, the vaccine condition has put PCB in a tight spot as it is difficult to manage the vaccination and mandatory quarantine condition for every individual within this short span. The major hurdle in the vaccination process is due to Indians involved in the broadcasting crew.

As per sources, Karachi, where the remaining matches were originally scheduled to take place, is back in once again to host the remaining fixtures. The cancellation of teams flights’ booked for May 22, also strengthens the notion.

A final decision in this regard will be taken during a high-level virtual meeting between PSL franchises and PCB officials scheduled for later today.