ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.22%)
AVN 87.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
HASCOL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.18%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
PRL 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.67%)
TRG 178.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.36%)
UNITY 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,941 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.35%)
BR30 25,692 Decreased By ▼ -194.88 (-0.75%)
KSE100 45,858 Decreased By ▼ -123.35 (-0.27%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -70.2 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Tokyo stocks open lower on inflation worries

AFP 19 May 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where a tech rally faded as weak housing start data fuelled inflation fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.39 percent or 393.49 points to 28,013.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.98 percent or 18.73 points at 1,889.01.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls after US stocks dropped, led by declines in tech stocks," which are sensitive to economic cycles, Okasan Online Securities senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Weaker-than-expected housing start data was partly to blame for the falls on Wall Street, analysts said, as it sparked concern that inflation could have a negative effect on the world's largest economy.

The dollar fetched 108.90 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.91 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo trade, Toyota was down 0.63 percent at 8,763 yen, Hitachi was off 2.06 percent at 5,372 yen, and Olympus was down 0.78 percent at 2,153 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.9 percent at 34,060.66, the broad-based S&P 500 closed down 0.9 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq lost 0.6 percent.

