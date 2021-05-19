CBOT wheat may test resistance at $7.23-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $7.23-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $7.51-1/2.

The contract seems to have stabilised around a support at $6.89-1/2, the 138.2% projection level of a downward wave c. The stabilisation suggests a completion of this wave.

Immediate support is at $7.00, a break below which could open the way towards $6.79 to $6.89-1/2 range. On the daily chart, wheat found a strong support at $6.99-3/4.

After briefly piercing below this level twice, it managed to climb above this support.

The message is clear that the support holds well and may trigger another bounce towards $7.25-1/4.

