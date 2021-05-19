Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
19 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
AGP Limited 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 18.05.2021 ==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.